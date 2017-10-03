Convicted murderer Randall Mays found competent to be executed

A Henderson County man found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of an East Texas sheriff deputy, has been found competent to be executed.

Randall Mays was convicted of killing Henderson County Sheriff Deputy Tony Ogburn in May of 2007.

After more than a week of testimony, it took jurors just under three hours to hand down Randall Mays' death sentence for the murder of Ogburn. Mays was sentenced by Judge Carter Terrance to the death penalty by lethal injection after the death penalty was recommended by an Athens jury.

Ogburn was found shot in the head in Payne Springs. Another deputy, Paul Habelt was also wounded.

Mays initially plead not guilty.

A 911 tape was played from the day of the shooting and pictures of the crime scene were also shown in court. At one point Mays became visibly shaken and began to weep during the proceedings.

The Court allowed the testimony of two mental health experts on the subject of Mays' state of mind during the shootings. They testified about Mays' paranoia and depression leading up to when he allegedly shot the Henderson County deputies.

It was also revealed in court that Mays' older brother, Noble Mays, was executed in 1995 for a capital murder offense.

The Henderson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to KLTV that on Monday Mays was found competent by a judge to be executed.

At this time it is unclear when the execution is scheduled to take place. KLTV has reached out to officials for further comment.

