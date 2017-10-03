Kilgore police respond to two vehicle wreck on I-20

Kilgore police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-20 this morning.

The wreck occurred just west of the SH 42 westbound entrance ramp just after 8 a.m.

The outside lane of traffic was briefly closed as crews worked to clear the scene. Kilgore police tell KLTV the scene is now clear.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

