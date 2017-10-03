Officials ID East Texas soldier killed in Iraq

An East Texas soldier was killed when an improvised explosive device was detonated near his convoy in Iraq.

Specialist Alexander W. Missildine, 20, of Tyler, a 10th Mountain Division Soldier with 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Polk, Louisiana was killed Sunday, Oct. 1 in Ninawa Province, Iraq.

Missildine was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, when the attack happened, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Operation Inherent Resolve is the operational name for the joint mission to militarily defeat ISIS.

According to a Fort Drum public affairs press release, Missildine sustained injuries when an improved explosive device detonated near his convoy.

Another coalition service member was injured in the attack, according to the Department of Defense.

The incident is under investigation.

Missildine was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Polk, La.

Missildine joined the Army in July 2015. After training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he arrived at Fort Polk in December 2015. Missildine deployed with his unit in September 2017 to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to the release, Missildine's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with one campaign star, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.