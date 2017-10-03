Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies today with a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some places could see some heavy rainfall at times. The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures cooler, too, with highs in the lower to mid 80s today. Rain looks to die out this evening, with just a slight chance overnight tonight. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with some clearing possible late in the day. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s through midweek. More sunshine for Thursday and Friday with gradually warming temperatures back in the upper 80s by the end of the work week. Mostly sunny skies are expected this weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. Another fall cold front is expected to arrive early next week, bringing another chance for rain and more cooler temperatures.

