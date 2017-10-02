Flags wave at half-staff following Las Vegas shooting

We see them lowered as we drive through town, but who's responsible for lowering flags to half-staff? Meet a couple of East Texans whose role is to lower the flags following tragic events.More >>
We see them lowered as we drive through town, but who's responsible for lowering flags to half-staff? Meet a couple of East Texans whose role is to lower the flags following tragic events.More >>
An East Texas man with a terminal condition, and who has been bed-ridden for 10 months, has just one wish: 'Take me outside one more time.'More >>
An East Texas man with a terminal condition, and who has been bed-ridden for 10 months, has just one wish: 'Take me outside one more time.'More >>
A little East Texas girl is being called inspiring for what she did in front of an American flag.More >>
A little East Texas girl is being called inspiring for what she did in front of an American flag.More >>
"I was 37 floors up... All I could see were police cars and ambulances."More >>
"I was 37 floors up... All I could see were police cars and ambulances."More >>
According to the fire department, the funeral will be held in the Green Acres Worship Center at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 5.More >>
According to the fire department, the funeral will be held in the Green Acres Worship Center at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 5.More >>