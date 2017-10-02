Flags wave at half-staff following Las Vegas shooting

Flags at the Smith County Veterans Services building are lowered through the week. (Source: KLTV)

Flags on the outriggers at the Cotton Belt building are lowered through the week. (Source: KLTV)

The Texas flag and the City of Tyler flag are lowered alongside the American flag at city hall. (Source: KLTV)

Flags were lowered across East Texas and across the nation on Monday. (Source: KLTV)

On Monday, the president ordered flags at half-staff in support of those affected by the Las Vegas attack. That order goes out across the country, and it's up to those who fly the flag to follow through.

"It's a somber process," Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin said. "There's no fanfare to it, and there shouldn't be."

It's part of his job to lower the flags outside of the department's West Ferguson Street headquarters. He says he's done it for years at the department.

"The significant ones that really touch home with me are the ones that affect the whole country," he said.

Across East Texas, flags are lowered. Flags outside Tyler's city hall are at half-staff, the flag on the downtown Tyler square is at half-staff, and the flag that waves out front of the Smith County Veterans Services building is, as well.

"[Tuesday] we'll go out and raise it all the way up to full staff and then bring it back down to half," Veterans Services Officer Michael Roark said.

That's part of the protocol: raising the flag to its full height, then lowering it to half-staff. When the flag is lowered for the day, it's protocol to raise it to its full height before bringing it all the way down for folding.

"There's a sadness that there's an event that causes me to do it," Roark said.

Flags are asked to be at half-staff until sunset Friday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.