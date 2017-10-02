Howard Hamilton - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Howard Hamilton

Name: Howard Hamilton
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 147
Crime: DWI
crimefighters@kltv.com
903-586-2546

Jacksonville police are after Howard Hamilton on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

If you know where police can find him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 586-2546.

Powered by Frankly