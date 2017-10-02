Name: Malcolm Hunter

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 136

Crime: Evading Arrest

903-586-2546

Malcolm Anthony Hunter is wanted for evading arrest in Jacksonville.

He's got a scar on his chin, and police say he has 5 dots tattooed on his left wrist.

If you know where he might be now, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 586-2456.