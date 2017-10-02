Malcolm Anthony Hunter - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Malcolm Anthony Hunter

Name: Malcolm Hunter
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 136
Crime: Evading Arrest
crimefighters@kltv.com
903-586-2546

Malcolm Anthony Hunter is wanted for evading arrest in Jacksonville.

He's got a scar on his chin, and police say he has 5 dots tattooed on his left wrist.

If you know where he might be now, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 586-2456.

