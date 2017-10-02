Name: Jammie Walker

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 220

Crime: Theft

Jammie Walker is wanted in Jacksonville on two charges: criminal trespass, which in this case is a misdemeanor charge, and theft.

Police tell us that he was last known to be living in Longview.

If you've seen him, in either city, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 586-2546.