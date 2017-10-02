Funeral arrangements set for Tyler fire captain, wife

Jean and Marty Lawrence were traveling to Arkadelphia to visit their son who plays football for Henderson State University. (Source: Facebook)

Funeral arrangements are set for an East Texas fire captain and his wife who died in a weekend car wreck.

Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence died along I-30 in Arkansas, about 20 minutes from Arkadelphia. They leave behind two daughters and one son. On Monday, the Tyler Fire Department offered its first on-camera comments about the incident.

"We know we have a job to do through this process," Fire Marshal Paul Findley said. "We have to make sure that we do this job right and in a way that is respectful and will honor Captain Lawrence and his wife Jean and their surviving family."

According to the department, their funerals will be held in the Green Acres Worship Center at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 5. A funeral procession will follow as they make their way to a cemetery in Flint.

The department says there are no planned visitation services for now.

