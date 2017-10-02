East Texas blood center discusses importance of local donation in wake of Vegas Shooting

An East Texas Blood center says they are ready to assist the victims of the Las Vegas shooting if called upon, but say their focus is to work on increasing their local blood supply, something they say is important in any crisis event.

Carter Blood Center in Tyler says that so far, the blood banks in Nevada are handling the need and are being flooded with donations. They say continuously donating outside of crisis is important, because newly donated blood won't get to the victims immediately.

"It usually takes about three to five days for testing, so that's why we ask people do donate regularly because it's the blood that's on the shelf at the moment of a crisis that's going to save someone's life," says Jaque Decker with Carter BloodCare.

Carter BloodCare says that only 4 percent of the population in Texas donates blood.

