As Arp begins replacing asbestos pipes, school district seeks another water source

The City of Arp has begun replacing old water lines after the amount of asbestos in their drinking water was found to be over the maximum contaminant level in August.

Arp's mayor says construction is currently underway to replace roughly one mile of the city's asbestos pipes. Mayor Terry Lowery says a completion date cannot be given on the project because the city is currently seeking funding to replace the remaining three miles of asbestos pipes throughout Arp.

In the meantime, Arp ISD is using water coolers and filters to ensure their students don't have to drink contaminated water. The district is also looking into the legality and cost of obtaining water from another rural water supply company while still using city sewer lines.

