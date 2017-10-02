ETMC trauma surgeon describes how hospitals deal with victims of mass casualty

An East Texas trauma surgeon who has worked in mass casualty situations like Hurricane Katrina is giving us an insight into how medical personnel are handling the shooting in Las Vegas.

Stephen Gale, director of ETMC’S Level 1 Trauma Center, spoke with us about the steps that are taken during and after a mass shooting. In a mass casualty situation trauma surgeons like Gale have to move quickly to help hospitals that are inundated.



"I was able to communicate with a trauma surgeon in Las Vegas and he indicated that they received 104 patients within just a few minutes."



The challenge once victims are brought to the hospital is figuring out which injuries need the most attention.



"Segregating the patients into who we can save and who doesn't need treatment right this minute because they are not as sick. It's a challenge just to identify the injury, and you often don't know it until you can go to surgery," says Gale.



"I can imagine it, although I don't think that anyone's training prepares them for that sort of thing. It's doing the best you can with the resources you have," says Gale.

"They look like war zones. I've seen a few pictures; there are patients everywhere, blood on the floors and the staff themselves are traumatized as well as the unfortunate victims," says Gale.

Gale says that recovery for the victims may range from few days, to a month, and maybe more as they recover from their injuries. As far as the shooting incident, the hospital’s work is far from over.

Gale says ETMC’s Level 1 Trauma Center is the only one in the region of East Texas. Level 1 trauma centers are fully equipped to handle mass casualty events and would be the main center for patient transport.

