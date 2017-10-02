Texan in Vegas: 'We were on lockdown'

Stan Goldman says he was at the Aria Resort and Casino when the shooting occurred. (Source: Dave Goldman)

Las Vegas draws more than 40 million visitors a year, and many of them are from or connected with East Texas. On Sunday night, less than two miles north of the Mandalay Bay, Stan Goldman was at the Aria Hotel.

"I was 37 floors up," he said in a phone interview from the site on Monday. "All I could see were police cars and ambulances."

His brother is Dave Goldman, the Assignments Editor for KLTV. Stan Goldman says he visits the city several times a year, and was there this weekend celebrating his birthday.

"We were on lock down last night," he said. "There were security guards at the doors. You could not get out."

As the scene cleared and the night continued, Goldman says the normal mood of the city faded. He says breakfast at the hotel Monday morning was quiet.

"Normally when I come out here it's jovial," he said. "This morning it was definitely a different tone and mood."

Later Monday, he boarded a plane and returned to his home in San Antonio.

