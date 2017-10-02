Services set for Tyler fire captain, wife killed in out of state wreck

A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

"You can't tell their story without talking about what wonderful Christians they were ... but also how much they poured into these kids," a family friend said about Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence. The two operated a Tyler-based sports team for home school students and teenagers in CPS.

"You can't tell their story without talking about what wonderful Christians they were ... but also how much they poured into these kids," a family friend said about Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence. The two operated a Tyler-based sports team for home school students and teenagers in CPS.

Jean and Marty Lawrence pose with their son James, who played with EXEL before beginning his freshman year at Henderson State University as a kicker on the football team. (Source: Facebook)

Jean and Marty Lawrence pose with their son James, who played with EXEL before beginning his freshman year at Henderson State University as a kicker on the football team. (Source: Facebook)

Jean and Marty Lawrence were active with EXEL Athletic Association, a sports league for home schooled students and teenagers with CPS. (Source: Facebook)

Funeral services for a Tyler fire captain and his wife have been set.

Morgan Lawrence and his wife Jean were both killed in an out of state wreck on Saturday. According to a family friend, the fire captain and his wife were visiting their son in Arkansas, when the crash occurred.

The Tyler Police Department stated, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lawrence family and our fellow brothers at the Tyler Fire Department. On the passing of Captain Morgan (Marty) Lawrence and wife Jean who were killed in a car crash in Arkansas. Our hearts are heavy and we stand by your side in this time of loss."

According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the funeral service has been set for 11 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church on Thursday. A procession will follow from the church down to Flint where they will be buried.

A visitation has not been scheduled.

Related: Tyler fire captain, wife die in out of state wreck

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.