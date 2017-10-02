Services set for Tyler fire captain, wife killed in out of state wreck

"You can't tell their story without talking about what wonderful Christians they were ... but also how much they poured into these kids," a family friend said about Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence. The two operated a Tyler-based sports team for home school students and teenagers in CPS.More >>
A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
An East Texas Blood center says they are ready to assist the victims of the Las Vegas shooting if called upon, but say their focus is to work on increasing their local blood supply, something they say is important in any crisis event.More >>
The City of Arp has begun replacing old water lines after the amount of asbestos in their drinking water was found to be over the maximum contaminant level in August.More >>
Stephen Gale, director of ETMC’S Level 1 Trauma Center, spoke with us about the steps that are taken during and after a mass shooting.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a fatal wreck in Kilgore.More >>
President Trump is scheduled to speak momentarily on the mass shooting that occurred overnight in Las Vegas.More >>
