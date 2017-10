SOURCES: Rocker Tom Petty rushed to hospital, LAPD says it can't confirm his death

Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers during their headlining set on Day 1 of the inaugural 2017 Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (RNN) - Multiple media outlets reported that musician Tom Petty died Thursday but police have yet to confirm his death.

Monday afternoon TMZ and several other agencies, including Rolling Stone, Huffington Post and Variety, also reported his death. Petty was rushed to the hospital and put on life support last Sunday night after he was found at his Malibu home in cardiac arrest, unconscious and not breathing.

EMTs arrived and were able to restore a pulse, according to TMZ.

Although TMZ and dozens of media outlets reported on Petty's death, TMZ later reported that the singer was still alive.

"Sources tell us at 10:30 Monday morning a chaplain was called to Tom's hospital room. We're told the family has a do not resuscitate order on Tom. The singer is not expected to live much longer ... but at this time, he's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate," the network's site reads.

MORE DETAILS: LAPD denies report that Tom Petty is dead

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed authorities responded to a Malibu home for a man having a heart attack. However, officials would not confirm if the man was Petty.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is known for a high, gravelly voice chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl" and "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," "Don't Come Around Here No More," and many, many more.

He formed Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1975 and their first album in 1976 was an immediate success.It led to unbroken success over the next four decades.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

He helped form the Traveling Wilburys supergroup in the late 1980s, which included George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and Jim Keltner.

Petty was born on Oct. 29, 1950, in Florida, and by the age of 17 had dropped out of school to play with his band, Mudcrutch. Though he had been a solo act since 1989, he continued to tour with Mudcrutch and the Heartbreakers.

He struggled with heartbreak and drug abuse, revealing in his 2015 biography that he abused heroin in the 1990s.

He has won three Grammys and has been nominated 18 times.

Petty had just completed an extensive, six-month tour last Monday at the Hollywood Bowl.

Copyright 2017 KLTV/Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.