SOURCES: Rocker Tom Petty dies at 66

LOS ANGELES (RNN) - Multiple media outlets reported the death of musician Tom Petty on Monday afternoon.

TMZ was first to report, and several other agencies, including Rolling Stone, Huffington Post also reported his death. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support last Sunday night after he was found at his Malibu home in cardiac arrest, unconscious and not breathing.

EMTs arrived and were able to restore a pulse, according to TMZ.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed authorities responded to a Malibu home for a man having a heart attack. However, officials would not confirm if the man was Petty.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was known for a high, gravelly voice chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl" and "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," "Don't Come Around Here No More," and many, many more.

He formed Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1975 and their first album in 1976 was an immediate success.It led to unbroken success over the next four decades.

Copyright 2017 KLTV/Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.