Kilgore PD identifies victims of fatal FM 349 wreck

Kilgore Police has identified the victims involved in a single-vehicle fatal wreck over the weekend.

The assistant chief of police, Roman Roberson identified the two victims involved in the Sunday morning wreck along FM 349 as Catherine Michelle McCarty, 19, of Kilgore, and Zachary Paul Vick, 20 of Kilgore.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Simmons with the Kilgore fire department, they received a call around 3:59 a.m. in regards to a single-vehicle wreck on FM 349 and Pitner Street. Chief Simmons added that McCarty died en route to the hospital and Vick is in recovery.

At this time, the cause of the wreck is unknown but police say alcohol may have been a factor.

This story remains under investigation.

