Authorities investigating fatal Kilgore wreck on FM 349

Authorities are investigating after a fatal wreck in Kilgore.

According to the Kilgore fire department, they responded to the scene of a wreck along FM 349 early Sunday morning.

At this time, it is unknown how many passengers were involved.

We’ve reached out to we reached out to Kilgore PD, but have not received a response.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

