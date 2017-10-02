Tyler police release images of suspects' vehicle in Atwoods burglary

Tyler police have released surveillance images of a vehicle believed to be driven by suspects in a weekend burglary.

Monday, Tyler Police Department investigators released photos of the truck and asked for residents with information to contact the department at 903-531-1000 or the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Police say the burglary occurred about 4:50 a.m. Saturday at Atwoods in the 3000 block of West Northwest Loop 323.

The store manager discovered that the front glass doors were busted when he arrived to work, police say.

After review of the store video, five suspects were observed that police say were part of committing the crime. Eight rifles were stolen from a gun case and the suspects attempted to gain entry into another gun case. The suspects also took ammunition and other assorted items.

