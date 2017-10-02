Traffic Alert: Wreck involving motorcycle in Marion County on FM - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic Alert: Wreck involving motorcycle in Marion County on FM 729

MARION COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Officials are responding to a two-vehicle wreck in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirms the wreck occurred in the 12000 block of FM 729. 

The wreck involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Injuries have not been confirmed at this time.

Please avoid the area if possible. 

KLTV will continue to bring you updates as they become available to us.

