Tyler police arrest two suspects for burglary at dealership

Tyler Police:
On Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 4:00 a.m., Tyler Police responded to an alarm at Honda of Tyler, located at 4301 Chandler Hwy.
Upon checking the business an officer observed two suspects running into the woods from the rear of the business leaving behind three motorcycles that they were in the process of stealing.
Officers chased them into the woods and located two suspects hiding in a vehicle in the 4200 block of Old Chandler Hwy.
Two suspects were arrested for the burglary who were identified as James Warren, B/M, age 18 of Tyler and a 15 year-old juvenile, of Tyler.
Investigators believe that at least one more suspect may have been involved in this incident and are looking into other additional burglary cases for involvement.
