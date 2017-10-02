Update: Death toll rises to 59 after Las Vegas mass shooting

The death toll from a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada has risen to 59, officials said Monday.

A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino on Sunday night, unleashing a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival. At least 59 people are dead, and at least 527 were injured.

Officials said they have found no connection at this time between the shooter and any international terrorist organizations.

Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing at the end of the three-day festival when the shooting occurred. Police say the gunman fired from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The gunman was identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. He had checked into the hotel room on Thursday, authorities said.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences Monday morning after the Sunday night shooting.

The president said Homeland Security is investigating the incident and directed that the flag be flown at half-staff.

"In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. It always has," Trump said. "... We call upon the bonds that unite us. ... Our bonds cannot be broken by violence."

Trump quoted a scripture and addressed the families of the victims saying, "In times such as these, I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness. The answer do not come easy."

However, the president urged the country to take solace in unity.

"We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace. May God bless the souls of the lives that are lost ... May God bless the grieving families with strength to carry on," Trump said.

LAS VEGAS LATEST:

- At least 50 dead

- Deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

The Associated Press reports that police say Paddock was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived. Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, said he's "dumbfounded" by the shooting.

According to AP, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says Stephen Paddock owned a home in Sun City Mesquite, which is a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border, and he lived with Marilou Danley, 62. Police believe he acted alone.

Paddock also had Texas ties and lived in a suburb of Dallas from 2009 to 2012.

Authorities say the woman who was Paddock's companion ois considered a person of interest and is out of the country. The AP reports that Sheriff Joe Lombardo said authorities would try to speak with her when she got back to the United States.

The shooting is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Other deadly shootings in recent U.S. history include:

ORLANDO - 49 dead

A 29-year-old security guard opened fire in the Pulse night club in June 2016 and killed 49 other people and injured 58 others.

In a 9-1-1 call shortly after the shooting began, the shooter pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

Virginia Tech - 32 dead

A mentally deranged male student at Virginia Tech killed 32 and wounded 17 in two separate attacks about two hours apart in April 2007. He eventually shot himself to death. In the two hours between the incidents, he mailed news agencies packages of videos confessing to the crimes and describing his rambling motives.

Sandy Hook - 26 dead

A mentally ill 20-year-old in Newtown, CT, took guns from his mother’s collection and killed her at their home, then traveled to Sandy Hook Elementary School where he murdered 26 people, including 20 children. He shot himself to death when police arrived.

The 2014 massacre is now the third-deadliest mass murder by a single shooter in U.S. history.

Lubys Cafeteria in Killeen, TX - 23 dead

George Hennard, 35, crashed his pickup truck through the wall of a Lubys Cafeteria on Oct. 16, 1991. Hennard opens fire on the patrons, killing 23 people and injuring 27 before committing suicide.

The police chief said that Hennard had "an evident problem with women," and stories of stalking emerged.

McDonalds in California - 21 dead

Armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a shotgun and a handgun, 41-year-old James Huberty shoots and kills 21 and adults and children at a McDonalds in San Ysidro, CA on July 18, 1984

The rampage lasted an hour before a police sniper shot and killed Huberty.

The Texas tower sniper - 14 dead

In 1966, an engineering student and former U.S. Marine shot and killed his wife and mother at home, then took rifles, pistols and a shotgun to the clock tower on the University of Texas in Austin where he killed 14 and wounded 32 in a 90-minute rampage.

He killed three people as he took control of the tower, then fired down on the campus from the observation deck.

San Bernardino - 14 dead

Lone-wolf shooters usually are the perpetrators of mass shootings, and they are usually male. However, married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik opened fire on Farook's employee party on Dec. 2, 2015. Fourteen people were killed before police killed them in a shootout on a highway.

The couple were inspired by the Islamic State, although the terrorist organization said they did not have contact with the couple.

Postal worker in Edmond, OK - 14 dead

Patrick Henry Sherrill, a part-time mail carrier, killed 14 postal workers in 10 minutes on Aug. 20, 1986, six others were injured. He then killed himself. Sherrill was armed with two .45 caliber pistols.

Co-workers complained about his hostile attitude and Sherrill had been reprimanded the day before. One of those killed was his supervisor who had reprimanded him.

Fort Hood, Texas - 13 dead

Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan went on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood, TX on Nov. 5, 2009. Hasan killed 13 people and injured 32.

Serving as his own counsel, Hasan admitted to the shootings. After a jury convicted Hasan on all counts of murder and attempted murder, a 13-member military jury sentenced Hasan to death after two hours of deliberation.

He's currently awaiting execution at Fort Leavenworth, KS while his case is in the appellate courts.

Columbine – 13 killed

Two troubled male students carefully planned for more than a year their April 20, 1999 attack on Columbine High School in Colorado. They had planned to firebomb the school, then shoot classmates as they fled. When the bombs didn't explode, they took multiple firearms and started shooting students at random.

They killed 13, including one teacher, and wounded 24 more before killing themselves.

FBI psychiatrists and other mental health professionals studied from diaries and other clues the killers left behind, and concluded the leader was a psychopath with a superiority complex and a lack of compassion. The other was a severe depressive prone to outbursts of rage.

Seattle gambling and social club - 13 killed

Three men entered the Wah Mee gambling and social club in Seattle, on Feb. 18, 1983 to rob the 14 occupants. The men shoot each occupant in the head, killing 13. Kwan Fai Mak and Benjamin Ng, are convicted of murder in August 1983. Both are serving life in prison. The third suspect, Wai-Chiu "Tony" Ng, was on the run for years in Canada. When he is caught, he is convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault. Officials deported him to Hong Kong in 2014.

Wilkes-Barre, PA - 13 killed

Dressed in military-style clothing, George Banks, a 40-year-old a prison guard, killed 13 people including five of his own children on Sept. 25, 1982. Banks said he shot his children because he did not want them to be tormented by society’s views of mixed-race children.

In September 2011, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns his death sentence stating that Banks is mentally incompetent.

Camden, NJ - 13 killed

Howard Unruh, age 28 and a veteran of World War II, shoots and kills 13 people, which included three children as he walks down Camden's 32nd Street on Sept. 5, 1949. The rampage lasted about 12 minutes as he walked through his neighborhood. Unruh is found insane and is committed to a state mental institution. He died in 2009 at the age of 88.

*The count of those killed does not include the gunmen.

