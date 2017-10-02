Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm; highs near 90 degrees.

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees this morning. Partly cloudy through the afternoon with a light southeasterly breeze.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach near 90 degrees. Clouds begin to increase overnight. Temperatures drop into the lower to mid 70s for another warm start to Tuesday. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, especially by afternoon.

The rain and clouds will keep our temperatures a little cooler in the mid 80s. Just a slight chance that a few showers could last into Wednesday. Still mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.

By the end of the week, clouds clear out. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by Thursday and Friday with high temperatures slowly rising into the upper 80s. The weekend looks warm with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees again.

