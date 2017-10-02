No 1 Tyler Shuts Down Lady Roadrunners

AC Athletics Release

After their first attempt at a match ended in a suspended game back on September 23, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners and the Tyler Junior College Lady Apaches finally got together again on Sunday.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Apaches kept their season record unblemished, pitching their sixth shutout in 10 games to take a 4-0 win over the Lady ‘Runners at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.

With the win, Tyler moved to 10-0, 4-0 for the year.

The Apaches struck early, with Luanna Munoz scoring off a free kick just two minutes into the match. TJC’s Katelyn Renfro worked her way through the AC defense for a goal in the 16th minute for a 2-0 Apache lead; and Itzayanna Sanchez-Garcia gave Tyler a 3-0, first-half cushion with a penalty kick in the 30th minute.

The Lady Roadrunners organized several attacks in both halves, only to have the Apache defenders turn the ball in the other direction each time. AC’s Olivia Urrutia’s long-range free kick nicked the top of the crossbar in a near miss; and Ashley Mora’s header in the 66th minute sailed just wide.

Tyler’s Sanchez-Garcia capped the scoring on a breakaway in the 80th minute.

The Lady Roadrunners (6-5, 2-2) will host Paris College on Wednesday as part of a women/men doubleheader. The Lady ‘Runners play the Dragons at 5 p.m., with the Roadrunners following at 7 p.m.