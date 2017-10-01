Tale of Two Halves: Dallas falls to LA with lack luster second h - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tale of Two Halves: Dallas falls to LA with lack luster second half

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

It was a tale of two halves at AT&T Stadium. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense put up 24 first half points, taking an 8 point lead into the locker room. However, the last 30 minuets belonged to the LA Rams as they outscored Dallas 19-6 after the break to pull of the 35-30 come from behind win.

The Rams came in averaging 35 points per game and hit that mark right on the money. Running back Todd Gurley accounted for 215 total yards and scored the go ahead touchdown in the third quarter.  Dallas meanwhile is one loss shy of it's total last season. Green Bay comes to town next week. 


Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • No 1 Tyler Shuts Down Lady Roadrunners

    No 1 Tyler Shuts Down Lady Roadrunners

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-10-02 04:02:39 GMT
    AC AthleticsAC Athletics
    AC Athletics Release  After their first attempt at a match ended in a suspended game back on September 23, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners and the Tyler Junior College Lady Apaches finally got together again on Sunday. The No. 1-ranked Lady Apaches kept their season record unblemished, pitching their sixth shutout in 10 games to take a 4-0 win over the Lady ‘Runners at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. With the win, Tyler moved to 10-0, 4-0 for the year. The Apach...More >>
    AC Athletics Release  After their first attempt at a match ended in a suspended game back on September 23, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners and the Tyler Junior College Lady Apaches finally got together again on Sunday. The No. 1-ranked Lady Apaches kept their season record unblemished, pitching their sixth shutout in 10 games to take a 4-0 win over the Lady ‘Runners at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. With the win, Tyler moved to 10-0, 4-0 for the year. The Apach...More >>

  • Player Spotlight: Colt Mallory

    Player Spotlight: Colt Mallory

    Sunday, October 1 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-10-02 03:59:58 GMT
    Playing six-man ball, Colt Mallory of Union Hill is this week's Player Spotlight winner.  The Bulldogs quarterback recorded a total of 581 yards for 11 total touchdowns. Mallory and the rest of his team ran away with a 110 to 64 win over Marshall Christian.  Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
    Playing six-man ball, Colt Mallory of Union Hill is this week's Player Spotlight winner.  The Bulldogs quarterback recorded a total of 581 yards for 11 total touchdowns. Mallory and the rest of his team ran away with a 110 to 64 win over Marshall Christian.  Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly