Tale of Two Halves: Dallas falls to LA with lack luster second half

It was a tale of two halves at AT&T Stadium. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense put up 24 first half points, taking an 8 point lead into the locker room. However, the last 30 minuets belonged to the LA Rams as they outscored Dallas 19-6 after the break to pull of the 35-30 come from behind win.

The Rams came in averaging 35 points per game and hit that mark right on the money. Running back Todd Gurley accounted for 215 total yards and scored the go ahead touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas meanwhile is one loss shy of it's total last season. Green Bay comes to town next week.



