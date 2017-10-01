East Texans killed in weekend wreck remembered as selfless mentors

A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Due to a line break and reduced pressure on Highway 155 S, FM 1404, Almond Road, White Oak Road & Bradley Moore the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.More >>
Due to a line break and reduced pressure on Highway 155 S, FM 1404, Almond Road, White Oak Road & Bradley Moore the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.More >>
Last week, New Diana teacher Teresa Aguilar, experienced a parent's worst nightmare. “I was watching the hurricane move, watching it get closer and closer to the island,” says Aguilar. "Thoughts just start playing through your mind. Of course, you're going to think the worst.” Aguilars’ daughter, Kaylee Loeza was three weeks into medical school in Dominica when Hurricane Maria swept over the island last Monday. At the time Maria was a category 5 sto...More >>
Last week, New Diana teacher Teresa Aguilar, experienced a parent's worst nightmare. “I was watching the hurricane move, watching it get closer and closer to the island,” says Aguilar. "Thoughts just start playing through your mind. Of course, you're going to think the worst.” Aguilars’ daughter, Kaylee Loeza was three weeks into medical school in Dominica when Hurricane Maria swept over the island last Monday. At the time Maria was a category 5 sto...More >>
high school football Saturday results..More >>
high school football Saturday results..More >>