East Texans killed in weekend wreck remembered as selfless mentors

The Lawrence family took care of almost all the behind-the-scenes work, including having team meetings at their family home. (Source: Facebook)

The two died in a wreck with a semi truck near mile marker 61 along I-30, south of Arkadelphia. This screen shot from Google Maps shows the approximate area. (Source: Google)

Jean and Marty Lawrence pose with their son James, who played with EXEL before beginning his freshman year at Henderson State University as a kicker on the football team. (Source: Facebook)

More information is being released about the death of a Tyler Fire Department Captain and his wife after a weekend wreck in Arkansas.

According to an initial crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Marty and Jean Lawrence were traveling eastbound on I-30 about 15 miles south of Arkadelphia, Arkansas when an also eastbound truck struck their vehicle, sending both off the roadway.

The crash report indicates a Freightliner truck struck them, but the report does not indicate the model or whether anything was in tow at the time. The accident happened just past midnight Saturday, and according to a family friend the two were going to visit their son, James. He is a freshman at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and kicks for the football team.

"They were going feed the team before a game," family friend Matt Thigpen said. "If you know Marty and Jean that’s what they do. Whether it be the EXEL team or now Henderson State.”

Captain Lawrence spent more than two decades with with the Tyler Fire Department, and in their off hours he and Jean spent their time with the EXEL Athletic Association. It's a multi-sport organization that gives home school students and teens with CPS a chance to play team sports like football and volleyball.

"You can't tell their story without talking about what wonderful Christians they were, what great friends they were, and how much they poured into these kids," Thigpen said.

The Tyler Fire Department offered this weekend statement, ahead of further remembrance in the coming week:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lawrence family and our fellow brothers at the Tyler Fire Department. On the passing of Captain Morgan (Marty) Lawrence and wife Jean who were killed in a car crash in Arkansas. Our hearts are heavy and we stand by your side in this time of loss."

Funeral arrangements for the two are still pending. Marty Lawrence was 53, Jean Lawrence was 48.

