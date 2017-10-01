Shelters could help in solicitation free zones

An East Texas rescue mission could play a key role in helping to deal with the problem of panhandlers.

The decision of the Longview City Council to set up solicitation free zones comes with it an unusual punishment choice for violators: Alternative sentencing.

The city council took action Thursday to create three solicitation free zones to curb the problem of panhandling.

"Within these 3 zones. No solicitation whatsoever, in addition to that across the city there's no solicitation by coercion," says city public information officer Shawn Hara.

"I've been told by people with addictions who've panhandled, that they can bring in between 200 and 600 dollars a day," says Hiway 80 rescue mission director Eric Burger.



Those arrested for it could actually choose to enter a recovery program such as offered by Hiway 80 rescue mission.

"Through this ordinance, they're also setting up more options to allow people to get connected to local resources," Hara says.

With many panhandlers being homeless, jail time is pointless and cost taxpayer dollars. And the practice empowers the panhandler.

"We discourage anybody from giving anyone cash. Often those people have addiction issues. To focus why they're panhandling, focus on addiction issues is always a good option. Giving them money does nothing to help them get out of their situation," Burger says.

The object is not to jail violators but offer alternative help. People found guilty of violating the ordinance, who are indigent, would be sentenced to perform community service or an alternative counseling sentence.

"We have a Christ-centered alcohol and drug recovery program that has given many a new life. And sometimes that happens because there is accountability because somebody says no you can't do those things. When people are ready to make changes in their life, we're here to help them make those changes," says Burger.

The solicitation zones mean all solicitation in Longview is outlawed within 50 feet of ATM's, pay phones, restaurants, parks and public transportation stops, self-service car washes, and gas pumps.

