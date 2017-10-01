Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice

From the Pritchett Water Supply:

Due to a line break and reduced pressure on Highway 155 S, FM 1404, Almond Road, White Oak Road & Bradley Moore the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water form some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Manager, Robbie Arrington of

Pritchett Water Supply Corporation at 903-734-5438 or 903-720-4638, or Rex Sweat at 903-720-2873.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

