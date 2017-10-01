Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
GILMER, TX (KLTV) -

From the Pritchett Water Supply:

Due to a line break and reduced pressure on Highway 155 S, FM 1404, Almond Road, White Oak Road & Bradley Moore the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water form some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Manager, Robbie Arrington of

Pritchett Water Supply Corporation at 903-734-5438 or 903-720-4638, or Rex Sweat at 903-720-2873.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice

    Pritchett Water Supply issues boil water notice

    Sunday, October 1 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-10-01 15:22:26 GMT

    Due to a line break and reduced pressure on Highway 155 S, FM 1404, Almond Road, White Oak Road & Bradley Moore the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. 

    More >>

    Due to a line break and reduced pressure on Highway 155 S, FM 1404, Almond Road, White Oak Road & Bradley Moore the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. 

    More >>

  • Tyler fire captain, wife die in out of state wreck

    Tyler fire captain, wife die in out of state wreck

    Saturday, September 30 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-10-01 03:46:03 GMT

    A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>

    A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>

  • ETX woman returns from Dominica after surviving Hurricane Maria

    ETX woman returns from Dominica after surviving Hurricane Maria

    Saturday, September 30 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-10-01 02:44:42 GMT
    Kaylee Loeza and mother. Teresa Aguilar reunited on Tuesday after Loeza was stuck on Dominica for 6 days after Hurricane Maria. (Source: KLTV News Staff)Kaylee Loeza and mother. Teresa Aguilar reunited on Tuesday after Loeza was stuck on Dominica for 6 days after Hurricane Maria. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

    Last week, New Diana teacher Teresa Aguilar, experienced a parent's worst nightmare. “I was watching the hurricane move, watching it get closer and closer to the island,” says Aguilar. "Thoughts just start playing through your mind. Of course, you're going to think the worst.” Aguilars’ daughter, Kaylee Loeza was three weeks into medical school in Dominica when Hurricane Maria swept over the island last Monday. At the time Maria was a category 5 sto...

    More >>

    Last week, New Diana teacher Teresa Aguilar, experienced a parent's worst nightmare. “I was watching the hurricane move, watching it get closer and closer to the island,” says Aguilar. "Thoughts just start playing through your mind. Of course, you're going to think the worst.” Aguilars’ daughter, Kaylee Loeza was three weeks into medical school in Dominica when Hurricane Maria swept over the island last Monday. At the time Maria was a category 5 sto...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly