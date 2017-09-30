Terminal patient asks to go outside one more time

An East Texas man with a terminal condition, and who has been bed-ridden for 10 months, has just one wish: 'Take me outside one more time.'



The Kilgore man got that wish gr anted thanks to hospice workers, family, and some East Texas firefighters.He said he only wanted to feel the sun on his face one more time. For over a decade, Stan Jamerson has been sick, bedridden and suffering intense pain from a terminal condition.



"It's called adhesive neurocnoiditis. He has no feeling from the waist down, but he has horrible neuropathy. He would just lay in pain. And once Heartsway Hospice got on board, they were able to help manage his pain," says Paula Jamerson, Stan's wife of 43 years.



"It's been hard to just lay here in the bed for 10 months," Stan says.



"Our first few days we met him he was in tears, didn't eat. Didn't talk. Just in horrible pain," says Tim Crofford of Heartsway Hospice.



Heartsway Hospice has helped Stan manage his pain levels, but he hasn't been able to leave his bedroom since last December.



"He's really missed being able to go out there and enjoy it and soak up the sun and drink a cup of coffee," Paula says.



His wish: A simple one that most of us take for gr anted. To go outside again.



"It's probably going to be pretty painful, but it will be worth it if I get to go outside for a while. I miss that more than anything, going outside and doing simple things with my wife, like drinking coffee," Stan says.



"That's all he talked about for months, you know, it's that important to somebody, and if that means moving a mountain, we're going to try our best to do it," Crofford says.



With the help of Kilgore firefighters, Stan was carried outside into his backyard. He now, like he says all people should, will get the most out of every day he has left.



"You just never know from day to day what’s going to happen to you. God will bring me through all this," he says.



Stan has outlived the time doctors had given him for life expectancy by 4 months, and says he hopes to spend many more days outside with his wife Paula.



The Jamersons wish to thanks the workers with Heartsway Hospice and the Kilgore Fire Department for making Stan’s wish come true.



