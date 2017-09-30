East Texas preschooler called 'inspiring' for fervent prayer at flagpole

A little East Texas girl is being called inspiring for what she did in front of an American flag. A picture tells a thousand words, and this one you've got to see.



A picture was taken Wednesday morning at Alpine Christian Academy at a children’s function called 'See You at the Pole,' and it shows a group of preschoolers gathered around a flagpole.



2-year-old Cameron Gillespie was seen with her hands clasped and intently praying.



Teachers say she was praying for friends and family, and for the country, and the intensity she expressed is actually how she does it every time.



