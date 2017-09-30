SCSO: arrests made in shooting case

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office:

On September 17, 2017, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting near the Eagle Creek Mobile Home Park off State Highway 271 North.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the location and located the victim in a wooded area. It was determined he had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound during an alleged robbery. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded and began an investigation.

On September 18th, Smith County Sheriff Detective’s identified three suspects. Search warrants were issued for the residences of those suspects.

On September 19th, the search warrants were executed. Detectives took Tarrance Reggie B/M, 19 years of age into custody. On September 26th, Detectives arrested Joel Camacho H/M, 23 years of age and on September 28th, Detectives arrested Carlos Ochoa H/M, 17 years of age.

All three suspects were placed in the Smith County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon a second-degree felony.

