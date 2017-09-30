Tyler fire captain, wife die in out of state wreck

A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident.

According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state.

The family has been notified.

According to a family friend, the fire captain and his wife were visiting their son in Arkansas, when the crash occurred.

The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released.

