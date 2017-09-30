Tyler fire captain, wife die in out of state wreck

A Tyler fire captain and his wife have died after an overnight automobile accident. According to Tyler Fire Department Information Officer Paul Findley, the wreck was out of state. The family has been notified. The identity of the fire captain and his wife have not yet been released. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 5. Find out who your team is playing below:More >>
A longtime leader in the Tyler community has died. Jerry Woolverton passed away Friday afternoon.More >>
