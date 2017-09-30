Tyler police searching for burglary suspects

From the Tyler Police Department:

Saturday, September 30, 2017, Tyler police responded to Atwood’s located at 3000 WNW Loop 323 around 4:50 a.m., on report that the business had been burglarized. The store manager discovered that the front glass doors to the business had been broken out when he arrived to work.



After review of the storevideo five suspects were observed in the video that were part of committing the crime. The suspects stole eight rifle’s from the gun case and attempted to gain entry into another gun case. The suspects also stole ammunition and other assorted items.



If you have any information related to this crime contact Tyler Police Department 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

