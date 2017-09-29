Gregg County man in custody after SWAT team seizes drugs, guns

A Gregg County man was arrested Friday during a drug bust.

Police arrested Carteris Loyd-Robbinson, 24, of Longview. He was taken into custody during a joint operation of the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and the Longview SWAT team.

Police executed the search in the 2009 block of South Green Street.

Officers seized two handguns during the search, along with a variety of illegal substances.

Loyd-Robbinson was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3-4, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2, possession of marijuana, evading arrest detention and Class C misdemeanor warrants.

He was booked into Gregg County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.