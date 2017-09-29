Family, friends confirm death of well-known Tyler businessman Jerry Woolverton

A longtime leader in the Tyler community has died.

According to family members' posts on social media, as well as numerous messages of condolence from friends and community leaders, Jerry Woolverton passed away Friday afternoon. Woolverton was the former president of Texas Bank and Trust and previously served as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas at Tyler. Woolverton had retired from the bank in June.

Woolverton had battled prostate cancer since the summer of 2008, and had shared his story via many media outlets to raise awareness about the disease. In a post on his "Woolverton Warriors" page for a Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk, he posted the following:

If you know me well you know I've been fighting a personal battle against Prostate Cancer ("PC") for 9 years. Barring a Heavenly miracle I'll lose that battle soon. I love that I know my eternal home awaits, but I'd like to have longer...to see my youngest three kids graduate from high school...to walk Emma and Gracie down the aisle one day just as I walked Hannah in 2016. I'd like longer to hunt and 4-wheel and just hang out with my 3 sons. And I'd really like to live longer with the love of my life and the strongest woman I know, my beautiful wife Kelley. I want all of that for other men that may be faced with PC. One in eight fathers, sons, husbands, brothers, partners, and friends will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, including 12,550 men in Texas this year alone. I'm participating in the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk because I want to put an end to prostate cancer.

Woolverton spent more than 30 years in the banking industry.

Services have not been announced.

