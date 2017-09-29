Old school gaming: the Super NES Classic Edition has been released

It won't be long before its hard to find. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

If you’re an old-school gamer, today is the day you’ve been waiting for.

Yes, the Super NES Classic Edition has finally hit the stores.

You might remember this big old thing. It’s nearly 20 years old and still works. At least this one at Games 2 Go in Longview does. Wesley Ward says they probably won’t be getting in the new Nintendo right now.

“It’s just so hard to get a hold of them, being a smaller retailer. We get kind of looked over,” Ward said.

The new game system is selling like crazy. They were camped out at Best Buy in Longview to get one. Brandon Van Zandt is pretty excited out the new old system.

“Yeah, I’m going to buy one as soon as they come out,” he said.

“Well, they came out today. They don’t have them here though,” I told Brandon.

“No I can’t get it here. I’ll probably have to wait for my next check to get it,” Brandon stated.

“Games 2 Go,” Wesley said answering the phone.

Games 2 Go took several calls about the new game system.

“We do not,” Wesley told the disappointed caller.

It was tough telling a fan they didn’t have it. But at about $80, it’s a steal since the old games are:

“Two to three dollars for a low budget game up to 50, 60 bucks,” Wesley said.

With 20 games and a new one built in, Star Fox 2, it’s a whole lot cheaper. Wesley sells the old system for about $60, so getting the same thing old school would be well over $200.

Kieth Honore lurks in the basement world of KLTV. He had an extra minute, and an extra eighty bucks, so he showed me the new system. He likes the slightly altered graphics.

“One question I have to ask you: Is the cord still too short?”

“It’s extremely short. Yeah, I’m going to have to get an extension,” he observed.

Keith also likes the fact that you get two controllers.

“I have friends,” Keith laughed, “I like to think they’re my friends.”

So Keith and his friends can quickly go from one game to the next, hopefully without argument. But if you like to kick it old school, and prefer the bulky size and need for storage space for all the games:

"We have the original one though, so if you want the original one we definitely have that one."

Yes, it’s true, it’s yesterday’s technology today.

And it’s selling out fast.