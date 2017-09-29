Palestine police, school district investigating student assault

The Palestine Police Department is actively investigating the assault of Palestine High School student Michael Stanczak.

“From what we understand there was a fight that occurred on campus of the high school here in town on Wednesday after football practice,” says Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey.

According to an incident report, Michael Stanczak was hit in the face multiple times by teammate Le George Gray. When giving his statement to police, in writing because he couldn’t even speak his jaw wired shut from his injuries he told police that teammates were instigating the assault but ultimately were the ones that had to pull Grey off of him.

“We were called out the hospital to investigate,” says Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey, and the following day we had enough information based on witness statements that we were able to file a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.”

Le’George was booked into the Anderson County Jail on Thursday. Harvey says the department is not only looking into the assault itself but also the events that followed.

“Now we're having conversations with the school district and were very fortunate to have a good relationship with them and so were working together to find out if we can more about what happened.”

Palestine ISD says they are looking into the assault as well.

“Palestine High School and Palestine High School Athletic Department are investigating the situation and will make disciplinary decisions based on our student code of conduct and athletic handbook. Any criminal decisions will be made independently and separately from Palestine ISD.”

