85-year-old postal worker retires after 44 years of service

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

An East Texas postal worker has retired after more than forty years of service.

85-year-old James Bailey said he started working at the Azalea Station in Tyler after spending 20 years in the military. Bailey says he worked as a clerk until his retirement Friday.

"I love working and I love being around the people."

Now that he is retired Bailey said he plans to spend more time with his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

