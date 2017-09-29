Henderson County suspect who pistol-whipped deputy considered armed, dangerous

Henderson County Crime Stoppers are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man considered armed and dangerous.

"The suspect knocked Deputy (Noah) Hixon on the ground and the suspect had a pistol in his hand and charged deputy Hixon and hit him multiple times in the face with the pistol," said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.



According to the Henderson County’s Sheriff's Office, the man pistol-whipped a deputy near the intersection of FM 317 and FM 607 in Henderson County.

“We heard helicopters, he never saw the horses but we saw a trailer full of horses. We weren't sure if they had people on those as well and then he said they were going to release the dogs. So there was just a bunch going on that you're really not sure of that can mess with your mind a little bit," said resident Jared Bragdon.



Hixon was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and returned to the scene.



"Walking us through some stuff and just trying to give us every little bit of information that we have," Hillhouse said.



Hillhouse said the man fled north on FM 317. He said they are searching about a 10-mile radius.



"We've seen officers, state troopers. Just a bunch of different personnel so that kind of gives you comfort knowing they are all around us,” Bragdon said.



Until the man is found authorities are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not identified the suspect but describe him as a white man, medium build and has tattoos on both arms. Hillhouse said the man was last seen wearing dark clothing.

