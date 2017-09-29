Longview creates solicitation-free zones

It's a tough dilemma for many cities: what to do about panhandling and vagrancy? The City of Longview is making a new attempt with a change to their city ordinance.



Brought up before Longview City Council several times before, the city took action to create solicitation free zones to curb the problem of being accosted.



"Article 2 establishes three solicitation-free zones in which solicitation will be prohibited," said Longview assistant City Attorney Terry Jackson.



"Within those zones, there's no solicitation allowed, it's something that people will need to be aware of now. It's only a class C misdemeanor," said city Public Information Officer Shawn Hara.



All solicitation in Longview is outlawed within 50 feet of ATM's, and other public places.



"Near a bank, near a restaurant, near a car wash," Hara says.



"Let's be cautious where we tread here, because we need to be aware of everyone involved," said Mayor Andy Mack.



Also prohibited, solicitation by coercion



"It's where there's something more threatening, potential for bodily harm," says Hara



Camping, unless meeting specific requirements, is also outlawed. The issue is divisive for some.



"I would encourage the council to table this discussion, for more input. To pray over it, to talk about it," says Kendall Land, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Longview.



And some complained that parts of the city that should be included in the zones were left out.The object not to jail violators, but offer alternative help.

People found guilty of violating the ordinance, who are indigent, would be sentenced to perform community service in lieu of fines, or an alternative counseling sentence.

"It does them no good to be in jail, and costs the taxpayer dollars," Mack said.



