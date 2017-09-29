If you love easy meals, comfort food, all-around delicious eats, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall has got you covered with this recipe!



Fall Foil Bake by Bear Creek Smokehouse



1 pound polish sausage

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

2 ears of corn, cut into disks

1/2 onion, quartered

4 or 5 small potatoes, cut into bite sized pieces

1 medium squash, sliced 1/2 inch thick

1/2 an eggplant, quartered

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/2 poblano pepper, cut into rings

seasoned salt

garlic powder

black pepper



Directions:



Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Stack two pieces of foil together, then place the first seven ingredients in the center of the foil.

Add seasonings, top with 1 tablespoon of the butter, and poblano pepper rings.



Fold in all four sides of one sheet of the foil to middle and repeat with second sheet of foil.



Bake for 35 minutes in 400 degree oven, or grill over medium heat for 15-20 minutes.



Enjoy!



Visit Bear Creek Smokehouse on Facebook by clicking here.

