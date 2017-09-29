Sulphur Springs officials searching for teen involved in shooting

A manhunt continues for an East Texas teen who shot a man in Sulphur Springs.

According to Sulphur Springs Detective David Gilmore, they issued a warrant for David Hunter Parker, 17, after he shot a 24-year-old man with shotgun at the 100 block of Russell Drive.

Detective Gilmore said the shooting took place Wednesday night and Parker fled in a four-door 2013 Nissan Altima with Texas license plates JVZ9055.

At this time, the victim is not identified but he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sulphur Springs police department.

