Visitation set for Gilmer man electrocuted on the job in White Oak

Services have been set for a Gilmer man who was electrocuted while servicing an air conditioning unit at a new restaurant in White Oak.

Hayden Davis, 24, was killed Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to White Oak Police Lieutenant, Brannon Robertson, Davis was working on an air conditioning system at a new restaurant. He was standing on top of a cooling unit. A man that was working with him told police he turned around and saw Davis unresponsive. The man yelled for another worker on the ground to shut the electricity off.

Both of the men began CPR before officials arrived on the scene. Once police and EMS arrived they continued to perform CPR. Davis was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Davis would have been 25 on Saturday.

The family has scheduled a visitation for Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Visitation is open to the public.

A private burial is scheduled for Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.