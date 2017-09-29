Visitation set for Gilmer man electrocuted on the job in White Oak

A manhunt continues for an East Texas teen who shot a man in Sulphur Springs.More >>
A manhunt continues for an East Texas teen who shot a man in Sulphur Springs.More >>
Crews with the Texas Department of Public Safety are currently responding to the scene of an 18-wheeler wreck.More >>
Crews with the Texas Department of Public Safety are currently responding to the scene of an 18-wheeler wreck.More >>
Services have been set for a Gilmer man who was electrocuted while servicing an air conditioning unit at a new restaurant in White Oak.More >>
Services have been set for a Gilmer man who was electrocuted while servicing an air conditioning unit at a new restaurant in White Oak.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene of a report of a head-on collision.More >>
Emergency crews are on scene of a report of a head-on collision.More >>
The identity of the 17-year old Palestine Varsity football player who allegedly assaulted another player has been released.More >>
The identity of the 17-year old Palestine Varsity football player who allegedly assaulted another player has been released.More >>