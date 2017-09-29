DPS: Drivers of both vehicles involved in head on collision on Hwy 31 taken to hospital

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision this afternoon on Hwy 31 at FM 757.

DPS says a preliminary crash investigation indicates that the two vehicles, a Chevrolet pickup and a Ford pickup, struck head-on in the center turn lane.

The drivers of both vehicles are being taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in stable condition. Neither vehicle was transporting any passengers.

DPS says traffic is being diverted on the shoulder, around the scene. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

