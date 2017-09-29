2 transported to hospital following separate wrecks near I-20, Highway 271 overpass

Two people have been transported to the hospital following separate wrecks near the overpass at Highway 271 and Interstate 20.

According to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the first crash occurred about 1 p.m. about half a mile from the overpass.

DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling east on Interstate 20 drifted off the road and went down an embankment and into a ditch. The vehicle, which appeared to be hauling cardboard, flipped over on its side and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the cab of the vehicle. He was then transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The wreck caused traffic to slow and back up.

DPS says that shortly after that crash, a second crash occurred at the overpass.

The driver of the vehicle told DPS troopers that he had been driving all night and didn't realize traffic was stopped. He swerved and his vehicle went down the overpass embankment.

DPS says that driver was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are advised to drive with precautions or seek an alternative route.

