Identity of Palestine varsity player who assaulted teammate released

The identity of the 17-year old Palestine Varsity football player who allegedly assaulted another player has been released.

Le'George Marquez Gray, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nate Smith, PIO with the City of Palestine, confirmed the assault of Palestine High School senior Michael Stanczak, 18.

Smith said that the assault happened after football practice on Wednesday.

Stanczak was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas with severe facial injuries following the assault.

According to the Palestine Herald Press, Stanczak had severe facial injuries including a broken jaw and nose, as well as several fractures to smaller bones. He was taken to the medical center for reconstructive surgery around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Stanczak's father told the Herald-Press that his son will never be able to play high school football again. His father also added that doctors told him this might be one of the first of many surgeries, depending on how well his son responds to treatment. Stanczak faces a long recovery and will have to have his jaw wired shut for at least 6 weeks.

Stanczak was an award-winning football player during his freshman year in Humble, Texas. His family moved to Palestine last year.

Gray was booked into the Anderson County Jail.

