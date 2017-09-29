Officials nab burglar on the run, arrested on numerous charges

Officials have arrested and charged an ETX man for a slew of charges involving burglary.

Timothy David Himes Jr., 41, of Larue was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 28 for escaping from custody, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, three counts of credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and burglary of a habitation.

According to Tyler Police there are numerous other warrants pending from several agencies.

The Tyler Police Department along with, Athens Police Department, Canton Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Office have all been investigating residential and auto burglary cases believed to have been committed by Hines Jr.

In August 2017, Tyler Police Detectives learned the identity of Hines. He was caught on surveillance video cashing stolen checks, using stolen credit cards and pawning stolen property.

On Thursday, officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department located Himes at a residence in Larue, TX.

Himes evaded arrest, resisted arrest and escaped from custody, but was captured and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Himes is currently in the Henderson County Jail. His bonds total $577,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.