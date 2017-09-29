Friday's Weather: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Happy Friday, East Texas! A mix of sun and clouds today with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures should be a little bit cooler with afternoon highs reaching the mid 80s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for a much cooler start to Saturday. Mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures once again reaching the mid 80s. More sunshine for Sunday.

A cooler start to the day with morning lows in the upper 50s in a few places. Sunday afternoon will be nice with near average temperatures in the mid 80s. A warm up brings temperatures back to near 90 degrees next week. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast midweek

