Friday's Weather: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

EAST TEXAS

Happy Friday, East Texas!  A mix of sun and clouds today with light northeasterly winds.  Temperatures should be a little bit cooler with afternoon highs reaching the mid 80s. 

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for a much cooler start to Saturday.  Mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures once again reaching the mid 80s.  More sunshine for Sunday. 

A cooler start to the day with morning lows in the upper 50s in a few places.  Sunday afternoon will be nice with near average temperatures in the mid 80s.  A warm up brings temperatures back to near 90 degrees next week.  Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast midweek

