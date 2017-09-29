Update: Henderson officials still searching for armed man, deputy recovering from assault

Update 9:00 a.m.

Sheriff Hillhouse tells KLTV the armed suspect is still on the loose and officials are still searching.

Hillhouse says due to sleep deprivation, he sent a lot of deputies home and officials have loosened up on the perimeter. However, several officers from different agencies are still on the scene.

Officials are trying to pinpoint the exact location of the assault to see if that will provide them with any helpful information.

Hillhouse confirms the assaulted deputy is doing well and recovering.

Previous:

The Henderson County deputy assaulted by an armed man Thursday night was released from the hospital early Friday morning.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the deputy is expected to be okay.

At 2:30 a.m., Hillhouse said the manhunt for the suspect was still ongoing with the help of local, state, and federal law enforcement.

Hillhouse said that the incident began when a deputy saw a suspicious person walking down FM 607 Thursday evening. He stopped to check on the man, and when he approached him, an altercation occurred, and the man struck the deputy in the face with a pistol, and then fled.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing headed toward FM 317 from FM 607, south of Leagueville.

Hillhouse said anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office or 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest.

Related story: Henderson County sheriff: Manhunt underway for armed man who assaulted deputy

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.