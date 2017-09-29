Sheriff: Deputy assaulted released from hospital overnight, manhunt continues

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who assaulted a deputy Thursday night.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who assaulted a deputy Thursday night.More >>
For the second straight year, John Tyler dropped its District 11-6A opener to Rockwall. But the results were much different. In 2016, the Lions lost by only one point. Last Friday, they fell in blowout fashion by 41 points. Still, its what JT did last season that gives head coach Ricklan Holmes hope. The team went onto to run the table and claim a league title.More >>
For the second straight year, John Tyler dropped its District 11-6A opener to Rockwall. But the results were much different. In 2016, the Lions lost by only one point. Last Friday, they fell in blowout fashion by 41 points. Still, its what JT did last season that gives head coach Ricklan Holmes hope. The team went onto to run the table and claim a league title.More >>
The American Cancer Society of Smith County kicked off their second annual Real Men Wear Pink initiative today.More >>
The American Cancer Society of Smith County kicked off their second annual Real Men Wear Pink initiative today.More >>
It’s been eleven weeks to the day since Nafisa Morris lost her husband Trevor. "I had just seen him, I had just told him goodbye.”More >>
It’s been eleven weeks to the day since Nafisa Morris lost her husband Trevor. "I had just seen him, I had just told him goodbye.”More >>
A Palestine ISD varsity football player has been hospitalized after an assault by another player.More >>
A Palestine ISD varsity football player has been hospitalized after an assault by another player.More >>